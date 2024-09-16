Commerce Ministry’s policies largely unchanged, Pichai says

Such investments would create a ripple effect, leading to the emergence of new export products in S-curve sectors, such as smart TVs and smartphones, which are technology products that can significantly increase export revenue. Additionally, this would generate employment and increase income for Thai workers, Pichai said.

Regarding the government’s measures to reduce expenses, increase incomes, and expand opportunities, he said the government would implement measures to lower costs, such as debt moratoriums for farmers to relieve them from paying high interest rates. Support would also be provided for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

He expressed hope that the Bank of Thailand would lower interest rates and manage the baht to prevent it from being too strong, thus reducing overall costs and supporting exporters.

"I want to emphasise that the current exchange rate of 33 baht per dollar is too strong. It has appreciated by 5-6% in just a month, and exporters are struggling to survive,” he said.

“The rate of 33 baht per dollar needs to be urgently addressed by the Bank of Thailand, as it negatively impacts exports, especially agricultural products, which already operate on thin margins. I’m not in a feud with the central bank, but it’s clear that while our competitors’ currencies have weakened, ours hasn’t, and that’s not right.”