10,000-baht payouts will not boost spending, politician says

“Due to the urgency, cash has been distributed. While the total amount for these vulnerable groups is substantial, they are indeed the appropriate recipients. For the remaining groups who have not yet received funds, I express my regrets, as they may have to wait until early next year for clarity on whether and when they will receive assistance,” Sirikanya said.

She added that the government initially planned to distribute a one-time payment of 500 billion baht, a substantial sum representing 20% of gross domestic product. However, this has now been reduced to one-third of that amount, resulting in a mere 0.35% impact on GDP growth.

Therefore, she said, we will not see significant economic improvement by the end of this year, coinciding with reports from business operators who claim that despite cash distributions, the market remains quiet, with spending yet to increase. Recipients may focus on debt repayment before engaging in spending, further diminishing the economic impact.

She noted that the anticipated economic surge promoted by the government seems unlikely, stressing the need for alternative economic stimulus policies.