Culture Ministry launches creative expo to boost ‘One Family, One Soft Power’ policy

Ploy Tanikul, Assistant to the Minister of Culture, presided over the press conference for the “Creative Industry Global Expo and Business Matching” held on the 5th floor entrance hall of Royal Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon, on Friday, April 4, 2025.
Ploy stated that the Ministry of Culture is actively advancing the policy of “Cultural Economy for Sustainable Community, Social, and National Development.” The core concept is to drive cultural work by enhancing and harnessing the creative potential of people. This approach promotes Soft Power by upskilling and unlocking the capabilities of Thai citizens while simultaneously expanding public access to art and culture.
The ministry aims to develop 2,400 community entrepreneurs through its skill enhancement program focused on Soft Power. This initiative will help participants apply their knowledge and skills to create jobs, build careers, and generate income for themselves and their families.
She stated that the Ministry of Culture has partnered with King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, to implement the government’s policy initiative, “One Family, One Soft Power.” The program focuses on 11 creative industries and aims to explore and analyse knowledge related to Soft Power.
It emphasizes training and upskilling Thais to become high-potential skilled workers through expert-led Upskill/Reskill programs in four key industries: tourism, art, music, and food. The initiative also aims to expand market opportunities and promote business negotiations both domestically and internationally.
So far, the project has selected 2,400 participants from five regions across the country. After receiving training from experts in Soft Power, 200 outstanding individuals were chosen to showcase their work at the “Creative Industry Global Expo and Business Matching,” a five-day event running from April 18 to 22, 2025, from 10am to 8pm.
The event will be held in two main locations: Royal Paragon Hall (5th floor) and Parc Paragon (M floor) at Siam Paragon.
The Ministry is organising this expo to serve as a platform for the 200 selected participants to showcase their talent, engage in business negotiations, and boost the market share of cultural products and services. The Ministry has also partnered with King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology, Ladkrabang and the Thai Handicraft Trade Promotion Association to attract private sector interest and reach out to major buyers both in Thailand and abroad.
Encouragingly, the project has already received positive feedback from international markets, where Thai community-made products, particularly rare, handcrafted works, are gaining attention. Many private sector buyers have expressed strong interest in acquiring these products to distribute through their own online and offline sales channels.
The Ministry anticipates that the event will facilitate no fewer than 200 business-matching sessions, providing a vital boost to Thailand’s grassroots economy.
Assoc Prof Rutchanee Gullayanon, Vice President for Research and Innovation at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), emphasised the Institute’s commitment to advancing research, applying academic knowledge, and fostering high-level education and professional development. With a mission centred on teaching, research, and community engagement, KMITL is playing an active role in the High-Potential Workforce Skill Development Project, focusing on four creative cultural sectors—tourism, art, food, and music—to elevate Thai cultural products onto the global stage.
“As part of this initiative, KMITL serves as an advisor in formulating strategic plans and concrete operational models to ensure effective project implementation that benefits both local communities and networks of cultural entrepreneurs,” she said.
The project is structured into six key phases:
Designing the conceptual framework, implementation model, and work plan
Studying and analysing Thai cultural knowledge as a form of Soft Power
Developing skills to cultivate a high-potential workforce
Organising the Creative Industry Global Expo and Business Matching
Promoting the initiative through public outreach
Evaluating project outcomes
Rutchanee also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Culture for appointing KMITL to be a key partner in advancing the “One Family, One Soft Power” national initiative, covering 11 creative industry groups. Through this effort, the Institute aims to empower entrepreneurs across Thailand with essential skills and knowledge to thrive in the creative economy.
“This collaborative push not only enhances the cultural sector but also strengthens Thailand’s Soft Power—enabling it to compete and thrive on the international stage for years to come,” she concluded.
Surapee Rojanavongse, President of the Thai Handicraft Promotion Trade Association (THTA) and business matching advisor to the “Creative Industry Global Expo and Business Matching” project, emphasised the pivotal role of THTA in bridging Thai entrepreneurs with the global market.
She noted that the association was founded to support market expansion, enhance business opportunities, and empower Thai artisans and entrepreneurs to compete internationally. The upcoming expo will spotlight key target groups including traders, department stores, trade associations under the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Federation of Thai Industries, as well as online commerce platforms.
Most notably, THTA is focusing on the rapidly growing HoReCa sector—hotels, restaurants, and catering businesses—which demands high-quality, distinctive products. “The HoReCa industry not only represents a significant market, but also a high-value opportunity to showcase premium Thai goods such as traditional textiles, handcrafted tableware, decorative items, and food and beverage products rooted in local wisdom,” Surapee stated.
She added that enhancing these products to “star-quality” status would allow Thai entrepreneurs to attract serious interest from major international buyers. Currently, leading private sector entities—both domestic and international—have expressed strong interest, including trading companies seeking to distribute Thai products across China and at major Chinese airports, creative craft industry groups, department store retailers, trade associations, and global e-commerce platforms.
“This strong interest reflects the true potential of Thai products—far beyond what we often imagine. With the right support, Thai crafts can command international demand and drive economic growth through culture-based value creation,” she concluded.
The “Creative Industry Global Expo and Business Matching” is currently taking place at Siam Paragon, with activities spanning two key locations. At Park Paragon on the M floor, visitors can explore and purchase a wide variety of community-based Thai products, including locally made foods, herbal dishes, and processed regional specialities from across the country.
Meanwhile, Royal Paragon Hall on the 5th floor features standout Thai community products across four key creative sectors: tourism, art, music, and food. More than 200 entrepreneurs—who have undergone specialized training and development—are showcasing unique offerings such as Thai textiles, fashion and clothing items, exquisite handcrafted goods, homeware, woven crafts, souvenirs, as well as innovative tourism, music, and culinary products.
In addition to the product showcases, the event also hosts captivating cultural performances and dynamic marketing activities aimed at promoting Thailand’s creative industries and boosting global market reach.