Culture Ministry launches creative expo to boost ‘One Family, One Soft Power’ policy

The Ministry anticipates that the event will facilitate no fewer than 200 business-matching sessions, providing a vital boost to Thailand’s grassroots economy.

Assoc Prof Rutchanee Gullayanon, Vice President for Research and Innovation at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), emphasised the Institute’s commitment to advancing research, applying academic knowledge, and fostering high-level education and professional development. With a mission centred on teaching, research, and community engagement, KMITL is playing an active role in the High-Potential Workforce Skill Development Project, focusing on four creative cultural sectors—tourism, art, food, and music—to elevate Thai cultural products onto the global stage.

“As part of this initiative, KMITL serves as an advisor in formulating strategic plans and concrete operational models to ensure effective project implementation that benefits both local communities and networks of cultural entrepreneurs,” she said.

The project is structured into six key phases:

Designing the conceptual framework, implementation model, and work plan

Studying and analysing Thai cultural knowledge as a form of Soft Power

Developing skills to cultivate a high-potential workforce

Organising the Creative Industry Global Expo and Business Matching

Promoting the initiative through public outreach

Evaluating project outcomes

Rutchanee also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Culture for appointing KMITL to be a key partner in advancing the “One Family, One Soft Power” national initiative, covering 11 creative industry groups. Through this effort, the Institute aims to empower entrepreneurs across Thailand with essential skills and knowledge to thrive in the creative economy.

“This collaborative push not only enhances the cultural sector but also strengthens Thailand’s Soft Power—enabling it to compete and thrive on the international stage for years to come,” she concluded.

Surapee Rojanavongse, President of the Thai Handicraft Promotion Trade Association (THTA) and business matching advisor to the “Creative Industry Global Expo and Business Matching” project, emphasised the pivotal role of THTA in bridging Thai entrepreneurs with the global market.

She noted that the association was founded to support market expansion, enhance business opportunities, and empower Thai artisans and entrepreneurs to compete internationally. The upcoming expo will spotlight key target groups including traders, department stores, trade associations under the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Federation of Thai Industries, as well as online commerce platforms.

Most notably, THTA is focusing on the rapidly growing HoReCa sector—hotels, restaurants, and catering businesses—which demands high-quality, distinctive products. “The HoReCa industry not only represents a significant market, but also a high-value opportunity to showcase premium Thai goods such as traditional textiles, handcrafted tableware, decorative items, and food and beverage products rooted in local wisdom,” Surapee stated.

She added that enhancing these products to “star-quality” status would allow Thai entrepreneurs to attract serious interest from major international buyers. Currently, leading private sector entities—both domestic and international—have expressed strong interest, including trading companies seeking to distribute Thai products across China and at major Chinese airports, creative craft industry groups, department store retailers, trade associations, and global e-commerce platforms.

“This strong interest reflects the true potential of Thai products—far beyond what we often imagine. With the right support, Thai crafts can command international demand and drive economic growth through culture-based value creation,” she concluded.

The “Creative Industry Global Expo and Business Matching” is currently taking place at Siam Paragon, with activities spanning two key locations. At Park Paragon on the M floor, visitors can explore and purchase a wide variety of community-based Thai products, including locally made foods, herbal dishes, and processed regional specialities from across the country.

Meanwhile, Royal Paragon Hall on the 5th floor features standout Thai community products across four key creative sectors: tourism, art, music, and food. More than 200 entrepreneurs—who have undergone specialized training and development—are showcasing unique offerings such as Thai textiles, fashion and clothing items, exquisite handcrafted goods, homeware, woven crafts, souvenirs, as well as innovative tourism, music, and culinary products.

In addition to the product showcases, the event also hosts captivating cultural performances and dynamic marketing activities aimed at promoting Thailand’s creative industries and boosting global market reach.