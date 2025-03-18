Girl’s Love series tipped to become billion-baht soft power

Girl's Love (GL) television series, which focus on romantic relationships between female characters, are gaining popularity in Thailand and could generate up to 2 billion baht for the economy with proper support, an academic revealed on Monday.

Kiatiya Saisanan, a professor of Journalism and Mass Communication at Thammasat University, noted that the GL genre ranked among the top 10 most-discussed topics on Thai social media in the second half of 2024.

Hit series such as “Love Bully” and “The Secret of Us” highlight LGBTQ+ lives and rights in Thai society, she said, adding that more production companies showing interest in creating GL content.

“GL series show viewers that love between women is just as natural as love between men and women, and that everyone’s rights should be respected and accepted,” Kiatiya said.

She expects the GL series market to grow steadily over the next three years, as the demand for diverse content rises.

She also predicts growth in Thai shows with other LGBTQ+ themes. “This could include the introduction of content that reflects the broader spectrum of sexual diversity in ways that have not been explored before.”