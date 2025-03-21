Industry Ministry trains 1,300 chefs to boost economy, soft power

The graduation ceremony for the first batch of chefs under the “One Village, One Thai Chef” project was held on Friday, presided over by Jiraporn Sindhuprai, Minister of the Prime Minister's Office.
Industry Ministry Permanent Secretary Nattapol Rangsitpol said the project aligns with the government’s soft power promotion policy. He emphasised that Thai food is the country’s most influential soft power, representing culture, lifestyle, creativity and national identity.
The initiative also supports the ministry’s goal of transforming Thailand’s industry toward a new economy by enhancing entrepreneurs' potential, developing a business-friendly ecosystem, and utilising local wisdom and cultural capital to improve products, he explained.
Nattapol outlined three key strategies for the project:
Natthiya Netayasubha, director-general of the Department of Industrial Promotion (DIPROM), highlighted various activities conducted under the project, including the development of a professional Thai chef curriculum aligned with international standards.
The Master Thai Chef Programme, meanwhile, aims to equip participants with advanced skills and knowledge to pass professional qualification tests.
Over the past year, DIPROM has trained over 1,300 food personnel and certified 325 trainers, she said. Natthiya expects the programme to generate more than 1.5 billion baht for the local and national economy.
“DIPROM believes that the One Village, One Thai Chef project will not only enhance professional skills but also showcase the value, stories and charm of Thai food on the international stage,” she said.
Surapong Suebwonglee, chair of the National Soft Power Development Committee, noted that the newly trained chefs have strong culinary skills, with many planning to become professional chefs and cultural ambassadors abroad.
The Industry Ministry and DIPROM aim to train approximately 17,000 more people this year and 75,000 within four years. The project also supports the development of the food industry and restaurants, with a goal of establishing 100,000 Thai restaurants worldwide by 2070.
This marks the beginning of having Thai restaurants across the globe, along with ready-to-eat Thai food products in supermarkets worldwide, Surapong added.