Industry Ministry trains 1,300 chefs to boost economy, soft power

The graduation ceremony for the first batch of chefs under the “One Village, One Thai Chef” project was held on Friday, presided over by Jiraporn Sindhuprai, Minister of the Prime Minister's Office.

Industry Ministry Permanent Secretary Nattapol Rangsitpol said the project aligns with the government’s soft power promotion policy. He emphasised that Thai food is the country’s most influential soft power, representing culture, lifestyle, creativity and national identity.

The initiative also supports the ministry’s goal of transforming Thailand’s industry toward a new economy by enhancing entrepreneurs' potential, developing a business-friendly ecosystem, and utilising local wisdom and cultural capital to improve products, he explained.