Anutin government makes clean drinking water a core national policy

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s government has announced that clean drinking water will be elevated to a core policy, aiming to ease household expenses and improve public welfare. The policy was formally presented to Parliament on September 29, 2025.

Classified under economic measures, the initiative is designed to both raise income opportunities and cut daily costs for citizens.

The government has emphasised that cost reduction spans several essentials, including energy, transport, toll fees, and now, access to safe drinking water.