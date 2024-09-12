RTAF flies in food and drinking water to Mae Sai residents

Vehicles were spotted floating in the streets and many people were trapped inside their residences. Strong tides hindered both rescues and the delivery of relief supplies by boat to victims.
General Songwit Noonpakdee, chief of defence forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, will take part in an aerial survey of the district on Thursday to prepare a plan to assist victims until the situation resolves. C-130 transport aircraft with military officials, rubber boats, jet skis, life jackets and life-saving equipment will be deployed to assist flood victims.
Chiang Rai’s Mueang district was also badly flooded when the Kok River broke its banks inundating Khua Phaya Mangrai Bridge, Chiang Rai Police Station and Chiang Rai City Municipality.
Residents had earlier been ordered to evacuate to higher grounds and avoid using electric vehicles and motorcycles, especially those in Koh Loy Community where water levels were high.
Residents of Rua Lek Tai community said they had no time to move their belongings as their community was inundated in minutes.
Interior Ministry permanent secretary Suttipong Juljarern admitted that he was concerned about flooding in Mueang district, saying that while prevention measures had been prepared, their efficacy would depend on the volume of floodwater and rainfall.