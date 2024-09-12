RTAF flies in food and drinking water to Mae Sai residents

Chiang Rai’s Mueang district was also badly flooded when the Kok River broke its banks inundating Khua Phaya Mangrai Bridge, Chiang Rai Police Station and Chiang Rai City Municipality.

Residents had earlier been ordered to evacuate to higher grounds and avoid using electric vehicles and motorcycles, especially those in Koh Loy Community where water levels were high.

Residents of Rua Lek Tai community said they had no time to move their belongings as their community was inundated in minutes.

Interior Ministry permanent secretary Suttipong Juljarern admitted that he was concerned about flooding in Mueang district, saying that while prevention measures had been prepared, their efficacy would depend on the volume of floodwater and rainfall.