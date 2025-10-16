Thailand Spaceport study underway to ignite Space Economy: GISTDA

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organisation), or GISTDA, organised a seminar titled “Thailand’s Future Opportunities for Spaceport Development” on October 15 at iConsiam.
The seminar aimed to establish a platform for exchanging views and gathering suggestions from all sectors regarding the future of a “Spaceport” in Thailand, underscoring a critical juncture for the country to elevate its presence on the global space stage fully.
Pakorn Apaphant, GISTDA Director, revealed that GISTDA is currently conducting a feasibility study for establishing a Spaceport in Thailand, in collaboration with the business consulting firm KPMG Phoomchai Business Advisory Ltd.
The comprehensive study covers economic aspects, business strategy, environmental and social impacts, as well as a nationwide survey of potential sites to evaluate the most suitable location for future development.
The objective of this study is to lay the foundation for the country's long-term space infrastructure investment, aligning with the policy guidelines of the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), which positions investment in the space sector as a national strategy for technology and innovation.
Globally, the “Space Economy” is experiencing exponential growth, encompassing small satellite launch technology, satellite communications, Earth observation, and the use of geospatial data for sustainable development.
The development of a Spaceport is considered a crucial step that will enable Thailand to play a proactive role in the space economy, creating multi-dimensional business opportunities.
These span space transportation, space equipment manufacturing, space tourism services, and the development of technologies that spin off into other industries, such as clean energy, communication, and artificial intelligence.
The seminar was attended by representatives from government agencies, the private sector, researchers, and entrepreneurs in the space industry, all participating to exchange perspectives and explore avenues for cooperation in driving Thailand’s Spaceport project forward.
The most important factor is not merely the infrastructure, but the shared vision of all Thai sectors to truly enable Thailand to become a regional space hub.
GISTDA's Spaceport feasibility study is therefore not just an academic research project, but the first step of a “National Space Strategy,” creating long-term economic, technological, and innovation opportunities for the country.
It is a commitment to technological sovereignty and a symbol of Thailand's genuine transition into the “Future Economy” era.
The cooperation fostered by all sectors today will be the driving force for Thailand to become the ASEAN space hub and a major player in the global space economy in the future.
Joe Noble, a Spaceport Development Expert from KPMG Australia, stated that Thailand possesses one of the most outstanding geographic potentials for Spaceport development.
Its location near the equator reduces the energy required to launch rockets into orbit, and it boasts an extensive coastline suitable for establishing safe launch bases.
In addition to these natural advantages, Thailand already has the necessary transport, communication, and energy infrastructure to support the future space industry.
It is also strategically located in Southeast Asia, which allows for effective cooperation with neighbouring countries on regional space projects.
Noble further added that, beyond building a Spaceport for launching high-demand payloads, such as satellites, into orbit, the development of Suborbital Launches also presents a competitive and worthwhile international opportunity for Thailand.
Consequently, a Spaceport is not merely a rocket launch centre, but a central hub for innovation, space technology, and the future economy.
If Thailand successfully develops a Spaceport, it will open the door to developing a comprehensive “Space Ecosystem,” covering satellite manufacturing, launch services, and satellite data provision.
This will reduce reliance on foreign infrastructure and enhance the country's global competitiveness.
Furthermore, it will be a crucial tool for promoting research, innovation, and the creation of new knowledge domestically, driving the economy, generating new career opportunities, and attracting both domestic and international experts, ultimately elevating the capabilities of Thai personnel in the space industry.