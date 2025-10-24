End of illegal guides: Severe fines & 2-year ban as high season begins

Treenuch Thienthong, the Minister of Labour, revealed that she had instructed officials on October 23, 2025, to strictly inspect and take legal action against foreigners illegally working as illegal guides in Thailand, especially during the upcoming high tourism season.

She stressed that "tourist guiding" or "tour organisation work" is a "reserved occupation" for Thai nationals under the law, and foreigners are strictly prohibited from performing it.

'Guide' is a Reserved Occupation for Thais! Foreigners Doing It is a Serious Legal Offence

Treenuch stated that as Thailand enters the high tourism season, a large number of foreign tourists, particularly from China, are entering the country. This has led some tour operators to employ foreign guides who are working illegally, which is a clear violation of the law and constitutes "stealing jobs" from Thai people.

Tourist guiding and tour organisation work are listed in Schedule 1 of the Ministry of Labour’s announcement on Prohibited Occupations for Foreigners, which includes 27 jobs reserved exclusively for Thai citizens. Consequently, foreigners are not eligible to obtain work permits for these positions.