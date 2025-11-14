DES rejects Starlink's full ownership over Thai law

Chaichanok Chidchob, Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DES), revealed that he recently held discussions with Oliver Edelmann, Global Government Affairs Manager at SpaceX, the parent company of the Starlink low-Earth orbit satellite network.

The meeting served as an introduction to the company and a discussion on potential cooperation to support Thailand's space affairs policy.

SpaceX cited an alleged White House announcement, stating that for Starlink to invest in Thailand, it must establish a company that is 100% foreign-owned. If this condition is not met, they would not invest.

Chaichanok immediately responded that he had not seen any such announcement from the White House and countered by asking if partial services or equipment sales could be offered without 100% full ownership.

Edelmann replied that this was not possible; it had to be the full package.

"I then said that if that's the case, we probably won't be able to work together, because the security of the country must be our foremost consideration," Chaichanok recounted.

Chaichanok continued that the atmosphere of the discussion subsequently eased somewhat, but he reaffirmed Thailand's stance that it would not allow foreign entities full ownership in telecommunications businesses directly linked to the nation's digital security system.