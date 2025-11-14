Cooler mornings and strong winds as new high-pressure system moves into northern Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Friday that a moderate high-pressure system from China has now extended over the Northeast, the upper North, and the South China Sea, bringing cooler morning conditions and a drop in temperatures by 1-2°C, along with strong winds in the Northeast.

Meanwhile, easterly and southeasterly winds over the East, the lower Central region, including Bangkok, as well as the upper South and lower North, are weakening. This will result in less rainfall across the upper country, though isolated heavy showers are still expected in the western Central region and the upper South.

Residents in the northern and northeastern regions are advised to look after their health due to rapidly changing weather conditions.

At sea, moderate winds and waves are forecast in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, with waves of 1–2 metres offshore, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

The TMD has urged all vessels to proceed with caution and to avoid sailing near thunderstorms.