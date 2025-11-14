Cooler mornings and strong winds as new high-pressure system moves into northern Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Friday that a moderate high-pressure system from China has now extended over the Northeast, the upper North, and the South China Sea, bringing cooler morning conditions and a drop in temperatures by 1-2°C, along with strong winds in the Northeast.
Meanwhile, easterly and southeasterly winds over the East, the lower Central region, including Bangkok, as well as the upper South and lower North, are weakening. This will result in less rainfall across the upper country, though isolated heavy showers are still expected in the western Central region and the upper South.
Residents in the northern and northeastern regions are advised to look after their health due to rapidly changing weather conditions.
At sea, moderate winds and waves are forecast in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, with waves of 1–2 metres offshore, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
The TMD has urged all vessels to proceed with caution and to avoid sailing near thunderstorms.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Isolated thundershowers mostly in Lampang, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 19-24 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C. Cool to cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 9-16 °C.
Northeast: Morning cool and 1-2 °C drop in temperature with strong wind. Isolated rain mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima. Minimum temperature 17-22 °C. Maximum temperature 27-31 °C. Cool to cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 10-16 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.
East: Morning cool in the upper part and slight drop in temperature. Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.