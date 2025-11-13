Heavy rain floods 57 areas in Bangkok, but no link to upstream water

On November 13, 2025, Governor of Bangkok, Chadchart Sittipunt, addressed the severe flooding caused by heavy rain in the city around 03:00 am. The rain, which was particularly intense in the inner city and eastern bank of the Chao Phraya River, led to flooding in 57 locations across major roads and economic zones, such as Rama 4, Rama 3, Khlong Toei, and areas around Ratchadaphisek, Phachathipak, and Sala Daeng.

The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Pathum Wan District, with 111 mm of rain, followed by Ratchathewi (97 mm), Pom Prap Sattru Phai (92 mm), Huai Khwang (82 mm), Phaya Thai (80 mm), and Phra Nakhon (78 mm).

Chadchart confirmed that the flooding had nothing to do with upstream water or the Chao Phraya River levels, as previously speculated. Instead, it was caused by the intense rain in a short time span. He emphasized that drainage systems and pumping stations were working at full capacity to quickly reduce water levels.