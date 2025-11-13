Heavy rain floods 57 areas in Bangkok, but no link to upstream water

On November 13, 2025, Governor of Bangkok, Chadchart Sittipunt, addressed the severe flooding caused by heavy rain in the city around 03:00 am. The rain, which was particularly intense in the inner city and eastern bank of the Chao Phraya River, led to flooding in 57 locations across major roads and economic zones, such as Rama 4, Rama 3, Khlong Toei, and areas around Ratchadaphisek, Phachathipak, and Sala Daeng.
The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Pathum Wan District, with 111 mm of rain, followed by Ratchathewi (97 mm), Pom Prap Sattru Phai (92 mm), Huai Khwang (82 mm), Phaya Thai (80 mm), and Phra Nakhon (78 mm).
Chadchart confirmed that the flooding had nothing to do with upstream water or the Chao Phraya River levels, as previously speculated. Instead, it was caused by the intense rain in a short time span. He emphasized that drainage systems and pumping stations were working at full capacity to quickly reduce water levels.
He added that flooding issues had also occurred due to debris blocking drains, which delayed water drainage in certain areas. Teams have been deployed to clear blockages and restore normal conditions.
The governor also visited Ratchadaphisek Road and Ratchayothin Tunnel, where flooding had already receded, with only slight water retention remaining in some lanes. The Ratchayothin Tunnel was reopened for traffic as normal, with only minor flooding in the far left lane.
Chadchart confirmed that the long-term solution to prevent recurrent flooding would be the ongoing construction of a drainage system connecting Ratchadaphisek Road to Khlong Lat Phrao, set to be completed in 2026 to enhance the city’s overall drainage capacity.