Bangkok to experience heavy rain, 60% of the area

The Meteorological Department forecasts that over the next 24 hours, Thailand will experience thunderstorms with heavy rain in some areas of the central, eastern, and upper southern regions. Meanwhile, the northeastern region will see temperatures drop by 2-4°C, along with strong winds. The northern region will experience a 1-2°C drop in temperature due to a moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass from China, which has already spread to the northeastern region and is expected to cover the upper parts of the country and the South China Sea today (November 13, 2025). This will bring east and southeast winds with moisture to the eastern, central, and southern regions, as well as Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

Residents in these regions are advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather.

In the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, moderate winds will cause waves to reach 1-2 meters high. Areas with thunderstorms will experience waves over 2 meters high. Mariners in these regions are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

The Meteorological Department also reported light to moderate rain over Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Bangkok, and Samut Prakan. The rain will move westward and affect these areas between 5:30 PM and 6:00 PM, lasting for over an hour.