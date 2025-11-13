Bangkok to experience heavy rain, 60% of the area

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2025

Bangkok experiences heavy rain, 60% of the area, while northern and northeastern regions prepare for cold winds with temperatures dropping 2-4°C

The Meteorological Department forecasts that over the next 24 hours, Thailand will experience thunderstorms with heavy rain in some areas of the central, eastern, and upper southern regions. Meanwhile, the northeastern region will see temperatures drop by 2-4°C, along with strong winds. The northern region will experience a 1-2°C drop in temperature due to a moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass from China, which has already spread to the northeastern region and is expected to cover the upper parts of the country and the South China Sea today (November 13, 2025). This will bring east and southeast winds with moisture to the eastern, central, and southern regions, as well as Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

Residents in these regions are advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather.

In the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, moderate winds will cause waves to reach 1-2 meters high. Areas with thunderstorms will experience waves over 2 meters high. Mariners in these regions are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

The Meteorological Department also reported light to moderate rain over Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Bangkok, and Samut Prakan. The rain will move westward and affect these areas between 5:30 PM and 6:00 PM, lasting for over an hour.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6:00 PM today until 6:00 PM tomorrow:

  • Northern Region: Cool in the morning with a 1-2°C drop in temperature. Thunderstorms are expected in 20% of the area, mainly in Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. The lowest temperature will be 19-24°C, and the highest will be 29-33°C. On mountain tops, temperatures will range from 9-16°C with light easterly winds at 10-15 km/h.
  • Northeastern Region: Cool in the morning with temperatures dropping 2-4°C and strong winds. Thunderstorms are expected in 10% of the area, mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. The lowest temperature will be 19-23°C, and the highest will be 29-32°C. On mountain tops, temperatures will range from 10-16°C with easterly winds at 10-35 km/h.
  • Central Region: Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some areas, including Uthai Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. The lowest temperature will be 23-25°C, and the highest will be 31-33°C. Eastern winds will blow 10-20 km/h.
  • Bangkok and Vicinity: Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area. The lowest temperature will be 24-25°C, and the highest will be 30-33°C. Southeast winds will blow at 10-20 km/h.
  • Eastern Region: Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in some areas, including Nakhon Nayok, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The lowest temperature will be 23-26°C, and the highest will be 29-33°C. Winds will be southeast at 15-35 km/h, with waves reaching 1 meter in the Gulf and 1-2 meters offshore. Areas with thunderstorms will have waves over 2 meters high.
  • Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in some parts of Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan. The lowest temperature will be 22-25°C, and the highest will be 29-34°C.

- From Surat Thani northward: Easterly winds at 15-35 km/h, with waves of 1-2 meters high in the sea. In areas with thunderstorms, waves may exceed 2 meters.

- From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward: Variable winds at 15-30 km/h, with waves about 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves may exceed 2 meters.

  • Southern Region (West Coast): Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, especially in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang. The lowest temperature will be 23-25°C, and the highest will be 31-34°C.

- From Krabi northward: Easterly winds at 15-35 km/h, with waves about 1 meter high in the sea. Offshore waves will reach 1-2 meters, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves may exceed 2 meters.

- From Trang southward: Variable winds at 15-30 km/h, with waves about 1 meter high. Offshore waves will be about 1 meter, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves may exceed 2 meters.

