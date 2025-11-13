TMD warns of cooler weather and rain as strong high-pressure system moves in

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Thursday that a strong high-pressure system from China has extended into the upper Northeast of Thailand and is expected to cover the lower Northeast and the South China Sea by today, November 13. This will bring a 1-3°C drop in temperatures and strong winds in the Northeast.

Meanwhile, easterly and southeasterly winds will prevail over the East, lower Central Thailand (including Bangkok and its vicinity), upper South, and the lower North, bringing thunderstorms and isolated heavy rain to the upper country. The lower Central region, including Bangkok, the East, and the upper South, will see isolated heavy rains.

The TMD advises that people in the upper country should stay alert to changing weather conditions and maintain their health.

In addition, moderate winds and waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are expected, with waves ranging from 1-2 metres and exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms. All ships are urged to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.

As for Tropical Storm Fung-wong, which is currently over the eastern part of Taiwan, the storm is expected to move towards Okinawa, Japan by November 13. However, it will not impact Thailand. Travellers are advised to check the weather conditions before making any travel plans.