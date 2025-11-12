Cooler mornings and strong winds ahead as new high-pressure system moves into Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Wednesday that a weak high-pressure system from China continues to cover the upper North and upper Northeast, bringing cool morning conditions to both regions. Meanwhile, easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the lower Northeast, East, and lower Central regions — including Bangkok — are weakening, leading to less rainfall with isolated thundershowers expected in some parts of the upper country.

Residents in the northern and northeastern regions are advised to take care of their health due to fluctuating weather conditions.

By Thursday (November 13), a stronger high-pressure system from China is expected to extend over southern China and cover the upper Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea, resulting in a 1-2°C drop in temperature and strong winds spreading to other parts of the country later.