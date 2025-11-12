Cooler mornings and strong winds ahead as new high-pressure system moves into Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Wednesday that a weak high-pressure system from China continues to cover the upper North and upper Northeast, bringing cool morning conditions to both regions. Meanwhile, easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the lower Northeast, East, and lower Central regions — including Bangkok — are weakening, leading to less rainfall with isolated thundershowers expected in some parts of the upper country.
Residents in the northern and northeastern regions are advised to take care of their health due to fluctuating weather conditions.
By Thursday (November 13), a stronger high-pressure system from China is expected to extend over southern China and cover the upper Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea, resulting in a 1-2°C drop in temperature and strong winds spreading to other parts of the country later.
In the South, westerly and northwesterly winds continue to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing thundershowers to several coastal areas. The Andaman Sea will experience moderate waves of 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm zones, while the Gulf will see waves around 1 metre high, increasing to over 2 metres during storms. The TMD has advised all vessels to proceed with caution and avoid sailing near thunderstorms.
Additionally, severe tropical storm Fung-wong, currently over the upper South China Sea, is moving northeastward towards Taiwan and is expected to reach the island between 12–13 November. The storm will not affect Thailand, but travellers are urged to check weather conditions before travelling.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool. Isolated thundershowers mostly in Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet. Minimum temperature 21-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Cool to cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 10-17 °C.
Northeast: Morning cool and 1-2 °C. drop in temperature with strong wind in the upper part. Isolated thundershowers mostly in Loei, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 20-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Cool to cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 12-16 °C.
Central: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-35 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Isolated thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.