Thailand reaffirms support for WTO-based multilateral trading system

Kirida Bhaopichitr, Assistant Minister of Commerce, said she led the Thai delegation to Thailand’s ninth TPR at the WTO in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 1 - 3.

The review, which covered Thailand’s trade policies and measures from 2020 to 2025, is a key WTO mechanism aimed at promoting transparency and strengthening confidence in the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core.

Kirida summarised comments from 53 WTO members based on the Secretariat report, noting that both the global and Thai economies had faced significant volatility due to the Covid-19 pandemic and rising geopolitical tensions.

Despite these challenges, WTO members praised Thailand’s ability to recover and maintain steady growth.

They attributed this resilience to Thailand’s open economic model under the multilateral trade system, its active use of free trade agreements, continued regulatory reforms to facilitate trade and investment, and its compliance with WTO commitments.

Members also highlighted the prominent role played by Thai representatives in WTO forums, which has helped reinforce Thailand’s image as an active and constructive member of the global trading system.