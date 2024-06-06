Will Move Forward get away with ruffling the charter court’s feathers?

High-ranking party figures tend to present news confidently, asserting their actions are not wrongful and often criticising political structures before the court's verdict is finalised.

The latest provocation for the warning from the Constitutional Court likely stemmed from an interview by Move Forward leader Chaithawat Tulathon where he said, "We understand that the verdict to be issued is not solely based on legal grounds. There are political reasons involved. In the case of the Move Forward Party’s dissolution, I believe everyone knows that it's heavily influenced by political factors."

His remarks were seen as casting aspersions on the court's integrity, triggering the warning.

Meanwhile, Move Forward spokesperson Parit Wacharasindhu confirmed that the party would announce its strategy on June 9 on how it plans to fight if a court verdict dissolves the party. No political party in the past that faced accusations has ever announced its litigation strategy before the court's verdict.

Despite the court’s warning, Move Forward has said it was still committed to announcing its litigation strategy on June 9 as planned, clarifying that the event was not intended to pressure the court or influence its judgment.

Move Forward has consistently advocated structural changes in governance and challenged established power structures.

Previously, key ideological figures within the party, such as Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, had suggested that the charter court be dissolved.

The relationship between the Move Forward Party and the Constitutional Court seems to veer towards relentless confrontation, with each encounter marked by sharp, pointed attacks. However, in the current political landscape, Move Forward is seen as the underdog, under relentless attack, and constantly threatened, with their standing on the political stage at stake. Consequently, the current situation appears to be a final showdown for the party’s survival.

It remains to be seen whether Move Forward will continue to unleash sharp rhetoric that further impacts the judicial process. How the Constitutional Court will respond if its warning proves ineffective is yet to be seen.