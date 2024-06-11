Political tensions simmering as Thaksin-Prawit clash escalates

And though Prawit’s influence appears to be waning in the current political climate, he is far from being powerless.

It is believed he was the mastermind behind the petition 40 senators filed with the Constitutional Court against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. Observers see this as a move to change the prime minister.

Thaksin’s direct attack against Prawit may also be related to his legal trouble, especially the recent indictment on lese-majeste charges related to an interview he had given in South Korea in 2015. In the interview, Thaksin had claimed that privy councillors backed the 2014 coup that ousted his younger sister Yingluck Shinawatra.

While speaking to Thai media over the weekend, Thaksin claimed that the lese majeste charges against him had been fabricated when the “3 Ps” were in power.

The “3 Ps” moniker was given to brothers in arms, ex-PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha, former deputy PM General Prawit “Pom” and former interior minister General Anupong “Pok” Paochinda”.

Thaksin claimed that the case against him was entirely baseless and the product of a toxic political environment.