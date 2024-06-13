Four key cases poised to reshape Thailand’s political landscape

Thailand’s political calendar in the rainy season is heating up as four key cases await judgment.

In the first case, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is due to be formally indicted on a charge of lese majesty on June 18.

In the second, the Constitutional Court will rule on whether organic laws governing the ongoing Senate election violate the Constitution.

In the third case, judges will rule whether the Move Forward Party should be dissolved on charges of seeking constitutional changes that amount to attempting to topple the monarchy.

The fourth case will decide whether Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin should be ousted for appointing Phichit Chuenban as Prime Minister’s Office Minister despite his prison record.