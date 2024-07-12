Kriangkrai ready for Senate leadership role if approached to be president

In an interview at Parliament on Friday, he expressed his intent to focus on addressing security issues in the southern border provinces due to his extensive experience and expertise in this area.

If he were to be elected as either president or vice president of the Senate, everyone must be ready, he said, adding, “It’s not just about me; all 200 senators have the right to be nominated or elected.” He pointed out that all members have experience and knowledge, although he might have received more media coverage.