Kriangkrai ready for Senate leadership role if approached to be president

In an interview at Parliament on Friday, he expressed his intent to focus on addressing security issues in the southern border provinces due to his extensive experience and expertise in this area.
If he were to be elected as either president or vice president of the Senate, everyone must be ready, he said, adding, “It’s not just about me; all 200 senators have the right to be nominated or elected.” He pointed out that all members have experience and knowledge, although he might have received more media coverage.
Regarding criticism about his close ties to political parties, Kriangkrai clarified that he was not closely affiliated with any political party. He was simply a close friend of Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party.
When asked if Anutin had given him any advice, Kriangkrai said, "He hasn't given me any advice. When I applied to be a senator and resigned from chairman of the Advisory Committee to the Minister of the Interior, he didn't even know and was surprised, asking if I was sure about it. I told him I wanted to contribute to solving problems in the southern border provinces using my experience and knowledge, having served from a rifle platoon commander to the 4th Army Region Commander and the Secretary of the Peace Dialogue Panel for the three southern border provinces."
General Kriangkrai acknowledged that he frequently met with Anutin, especially during visits to the three southern provinces, where he sometimes provided advice.
When asked if this led to speculation that he would be nominated as Senate president, General Kriangkrai responded, "I don't think so. They call me a 'Blue Faction’ senator, but I am a 'Dark Blue faction’' representing the nation, religion, and monarchy, particularly the monarchy, which I revere with my life. I assure you that, as of now, no one has approached me with such an offer."