Will ‘father-daughter’ strategy rebuild Pheu Thai’s strongholds?

A recent public opinion survey on the upcoming provincial administrative organisation (PAO) elections reveals that 62.21% of citizens believe that “Ban Yai” or influential families still hold sway in local elections.

The survey, conducted by Suan Dusit Poll, also showed that 32.53% of the respondents believed the Move Forward Party would be better at solving their problems than the Pheu Thai Party, which only received 19.79% votes of confidence.

Additionally, 77.44% believe the PAO elections will affect their decision in the next national election.

This situation poses a challenge for Pheu Thai’s moves to regain popularity as it continues using “Nai Yai” or “big boss” in leading efforts to secure strongholds in provinces like Pathum Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima and Nonthaburi.