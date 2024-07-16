Will ‘father-daughter’ strategy rebuild Pheu Thai’s strongholds?

A recent public opinion survey on the upcoming provincial administrative organisation (PAO) elections reveals that 62.21% of citizens believe that “Ban Yai” or influential families still hold sway in local elections.
The survey, conducted by Suan Dusit Poll, also showed that 32.53% of the respondents believed the Move Forward Party would be better at solving their problems than the Pheu Thai Party, which only received 19.79% votes of confidence.
Additionally, 77.44% believe the PAO elections will affect their decision in the next national election.
This situation poses a challenge for Pheu Thai’s moves to regain popularity as it continues using “Nai Yai” or “big boss” in leading efforts to secure strongholds in provinces like Pathum Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima and Nonthaburi.
The hope is to use the “Thaksin Shinawatra” brand, which was a valuable political asset during the “Thai Rak Thai Fever” in the early 2000s.
The aim is to also pass this political legacy to Thaksin’s youngest daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is the leader of the Pheu Thai Party and a possible future PM candidate.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, meanwhile, is expected to effectively build popularity, proving that a Pheu Thai-led government under his leadership and with Thaksin as his key adviser can deliver clear results.
Also, the progress of his digital wallet policy is expected to be evident from August, once it’s open for registration.
Thaksin staking a claim
These efforts align with Thaksin’s recent visit to Surin province in the Northeast, where he announced: “From August onwards, I will start working to produce tangible results for the benefit of all Thai people. We must build confidence and support each other.”
This statement was also seen as a signal to the Bhumjaithai Party that winning seats in Surin will not be as easy as before.
Bhumjaithai holds five of Surin’s eight seats in Parliament, while Pheu Thai holds the other three in a province that was once its stronghold.
Thaksin’s announcement of starting work in August does not necessarily mean he will personally handle tasks.
This is a strategy to keep Pheu Thai MPs in their constituencies and give them a chance to be re-elected.
Party politics
Simultaneously, as party leader, Paetongtarn is focusing on building a “new generation” of Pheu Thai politicians and enhancing the abilities of veterans via the Pheu Thai Party Academy.
Though many “big names” support this project, a closer look reveals that most MPs selected for the academy are seen as “close associates” of party executives.
This has created a divide between Paetongtarn and non-academy MPs, which could lead to friction if their proposals are continuously rejected.
Plus, there is now a clear division of roles within the father-daughter duo.
Thaksin is taking on the role of “people manager”, overseeing veteran MPs and uniting local strongholds under Pheu Thai's banner.
Paetongtarn, meanwhile, is focusing on “party management”, steering its direction to revive support and build a brand for the younger generation.
Whether this father-daughter strategy is a political success will be proven during the PAO elections early next year.