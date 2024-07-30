Srettha to issue final statement on appointment of Phichit

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is to submit his final case summary to the Constitutional Court tomorrow in advance of the Court’s ruling on the petition by 40 senators to remove him from his position due to his appointment of Phichit Chuenban, his adviser Wisanu Krea-ngam has announced.

Srettha earlier submitted a 32-page document addressing the allegations to the Constitutional Court, including a list of additional witnesses. However, the court decided not to conduct a hearing and scheduled a ruling date instead.

The main content of the Prime Minister's initial statement outlined the steps taken to vet individuals nominated for ministerial positions during the government formation on September 1, 2023, and the most recent cabinet reshuffle on April 27. The Prime Minister asserted that all procedures followed the Cabinet Secretariat's guidelines for verifying the qualifications and disqualifications of nominees.

The statement emphasised that the Prime Minister’s actions in nominating individuals as ministers were not aimed at seeking personal gain or benefiting any individual. The nomination of Phichit as a minister was carried out with honesty and a focus on the national interest.