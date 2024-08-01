Prawit makes last-ditch effort to become Prime Minister

In addition, Samart’s warning that Srettha Thavisin could lose his position because he had chosen to live full time at Government House, instead of at the official prime minister’s residence, thus bringing bad luck to himself and the country, when combined with recruiting MPs from other parties to support Prawit as the new prime minister, could escalate into a major conflict within the coalition.

However, Samart's behaviour undoubtedly has Prawit’s backing, thus protecting his position in the party, though it hasn’t stopped Palang Pracharath MPs from collectively pushing for Samart's expulsion.

Whether Samart's expulsion is successful or not may be less significant than the feelings of the “Big House” groups and the Palang Pracharath MPs towards Prawit, who has chosen a political path that has lost integrity on the way.

Prawit's political decisions have cost him numerous opportunities, especially his focus on becoming the next prime minister, without regard for the means for achieving this.

Allowing Samart to use Prawit’s name to act in ways that contradict the majority of the party only hastens MPs’ decisions on whether to trust their future with Palang Pracharath.