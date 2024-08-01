Prawit makes last-ditch effort to become Prime Minister

Samart Jenchaijitwanich’s attempts to help Palang Pracharath leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwan realise his dream of becoming prime minister by recruiting politicians from other parties appears to have backfired, with many expressing concern at whether the newcomers will increase the party's popularity or further diminish its already low ratings.
Samart claimed to have persuaded Wan Yubamrung to join Palang Pracharath , officially presenting him alongside Prawit on July 23, following Wan's departure from the Pheu Thai Party.
However, Samart's actions have faced internal resistance, not least because Wan had quit over conflicts with Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the leader of the Pheu Thai Party, and his proposed move to Palang Pracharath will likely have an impact on the relationship between the two parties, who are coalition partners in the government.
In addition, Samart’s warning that Srettha Thavisin could lose his position because he had chosen to live full time at Government House, instead of at the official prime minister’s residence, thus bringing bad luck to himself and the country, when combined with recruiting MPs from other parties to support Prawit as the new prime minister, could escalate into a major conflict within the coalition.
However, Samart's behaviour undoubtedly has Prawit’s backing, thus protecting his position in the party, though it hasn’t stopped Palang Pracharath MPs from collectively pushing for Samart's expulsion.
Whether Samart's expulsion is successful or not may be less significant than the feelings of the “Big House” groups and the Palang Pracharath MPs towards Prawit, who has chosen a political path that has lost integrity on the way.
Prawit's political decisions have cost him numerous opportunities, especially his focus on becoming the next prime minister, without regard for the means for achieving this.
Allowing Samart to use Prawit’s name to act in ways that contradict the majority of the party only hastens MPs’ decisions on whether to trust their future with Palang Pracharath.
If Prawit supports Samart without addressing the demands for expulsion from the majority of party members, he will face two significant risks and run the danger of pushing Palang Pracharath into a dead end.
Firstly, if Palang Pracharath lets its members cause chaos, it could be expelled from the coalition government, risking the party's ministerial positions.
With 314 government seats, losing Palang Pracharath's 40 seats won't destabilize the government, as the Democrat Party's 21 seats are on standby.
Additionally, many key government figures from various parties are eyeing to recruit Move Forward MPs after August 7 should it be disbanded by the Constitutional Court.
Secondly, if Palang Pracharath is expelled from the government, Big House groups and MPs will not remain passive, as they certainly will not want to fall from power along with Prawit.
In the next election, the likelihood of factions splitting, leaving Palang Pracharath weakened or a party in name only, is high.
Palang Pracharath is now fraught with risks, and all key figures are aware of the situation. However, Prawit, seen as having nothing to lose, is grabbing any opportunity, allowing his supporters to proceed unrestrained.
It appears Prawit is betting everything to seize the position of 31st Prime Minister, even if this means sacrificing the political party he built with his own hands.