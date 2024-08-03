Move Forward makes strong case against dissolution, as verdict looms

- The Constitutional Court does not have the authority to accept and adjudicate the petition.

- The submission of this petition is unlawful.

- The Constitutional Court’s ruling 3/2567 is not binding in this case. That case involved the party's campaign proposal to "abolish Article 112", which was used as an election campaign policy in 2023. The court ruled that such actions fall under the category of overthrowing the government and ordered the party to cease these actions.

- Aside from proposing to amend Article 112 of the Penal Code, other actions cited in the petition are not actions of the Move Forward Party.

- The actions alleged by the EC neither constitute an intention to overthrow the democratic system with the King as head of state nor are they actions hostile to the democratic system with the King as head of state.

- The Constitutional Court should not dissolve the Move Forward Party.

- Even if the Constitutional Court orders the party's dissolution, it has no authority to determine the period revoking the executive committee members' electoral rights.

- The revocation period of the executive committee members' electoral rights must be reasonable.

- The revocation of electoral rights should only apply to the executive committee members involved in wrongdoing.