Srettha addresses rumours on backup PM if charter court deposes premier

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul played down rumours that Anutin, as the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, was being named as a backup PM.
The rumours suggest that if the Constitutional Court rules against Srettha continuing as prime minister over his appointment to the Cabinet of a tainted minister, Anutin would step in.
Without revealing the arrangements in place to deal with the scenario, Srettha said while travelling by plane with Anutin that they communicate constantly and have no problem with each other.
“Everything proceeds according to the mechanisms in place,” Srettha said. He said that he and Anutin had known each other for a long time, so there was no need for explanations, and there were no hard feelings. Anutin is already at ease, he added.
When asked why such rumours were spreading, the PM said that it was a normal part of politics. He had not expected such issues before entering politics, but Anutin was aware that these situations arise frequently.
Srettha also guessed that the rumours were likely related to the case in the Constitutional Court, which is set to be decided on August 14.
Regarding the possibility of other parties joining the coalition, Srettha said there had been no discussions, as the current government with 314 MPs was stable.
He added that Anutin would join him for his mother’s funeral, showing their continued good relationship. Political competition will resume in three years when they present their achievements to the public. “We are here to serve the people, working even on weekends, so there’s no need to overthink. It's better to look at the reasons and outcomes,” he said.
When asked if the rumours would disappear following his statement, the PM said: "The media would likely ask again, and I would have to respond again — such is the nature of politics."
Anutin, who is also Interior Minister, said the prime minister was growing stronger every day.
When asked if he felt tense when discussing this matter in front of the Srettha, Anutin joked that he was feeling quite squeezed by the situation.
Srettha reiterated their shared goal of working for the people, dismissing the rumours as insignificant noise. He questioned the source of the rumours but understood their intent.