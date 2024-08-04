Srettha addresses rumours on backup PM if charter court deposes premier

Regarding the possibility of other parties joining the coalition, Srettha said there had been no discussions, as the current government with 314 MPs was stable.

He added that Anutin would join him for his mother’s funeral, showing their continued good relationship. Political competition will resume in three years when they present their achievements to the public. “We are here to serve the people, working even on weekends, so there’s no need to overthink. It's better to look at the reasons and outcomes,” he said.

When asked if the rumours would disappear following his statement, the PM said: "The media would likely ask again, and I would have to respond again — such is the nature of politics."

Anutin, who is also Interior Minister, said the prime minister was growing stronger every day.

When asked if he felt tense when discussing this matter in front of the Srettha, Anutin joked that he was feeling quite squeezed by the situation.

Srettha reiterated their shared goal of working for the people, dismissing the rumours as insignificant noise. He questioned the source of the rumours but understood their intent.

