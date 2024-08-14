Inside the rumoured mega-deal to block the People's Party

The People's Party has vowed to establish a government of change after the 2027 general election while maintaining its push against the lese majeste law (Article 112) that saw its predecessor, Move Forward, dissolved by court order last week.

People's Party leaders have likely assessed the outcome of the 2023 election and realised that their bold policies, which no other party dared to propose, resonated with over 14 million voters. This strong ideological stance won the election with 36.23% of the vote and 151 seats in Parliament.

The party has retained this reformist focus, understanding that its supporters still back its cause.

However, despite carrying this reformist momentum, the People’s Party may not pose the same level of electoral threat as its predecessor.