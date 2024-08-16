Paetongtarn ready for the pressures of top government job

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the leader of the Pheu Thai Party, thanked all the representatives of the people for their votes in Parliament and vowed to perform her duties to the best of her ability, no matter what responsibilities she was given.

She was speaking at Voice Space Building on Vibhavadi Road in Bangkok after being elected as the new prime minister.

She also expressed gratitude to former prime minister Srettha Thavisin for his hard work over nearly a full year and affirmed her commitment to continue working hard for the people.