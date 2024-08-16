Paetongtarn ready for the pressures of top government job

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the leader of the Pheu Thai Party, thanked all the representatives of the people for their votes in Parliament and vowed to perform her duties to the best of her ability, no matter what responsibilities she was given.
She was speaking at Voice Space Building on Vibhavadi Road in Bangkok after being elected as the new prime minister.
She also expressed gratitude to former prime minister Srettha Thavisin for his hard work over nearly a full year and affirmed her commitment to continue working hard for the people.
Paetongtarn said that she would wait for the royal endorsement before discussing administrative matters. She said Friday was set aside for thanking the voters.
When asked who was the first to congratulate her, she said that her husband, brother, and sister had FaceTimed with Thaksin Shinawatra. She said Thaksin advised her to do her best once she receives the endorsement and joked that he was glad to see his daughter achieve such a high position before he potentially suffers from Alzheimer's due to his old age.
When asked whether she feels the pressure of running the government, Paetongtarn responded that she could handle the pressure. She said that she did not see herself as the best or most talented, but she believed in having a clear drive and a strong, unified team. She considers herself fortunate in this regard and believes that success comes with a good team, regardless of the position held.
Speaking about Srettha's removal from office, Paetongtarn said she was on a flight returning from China when she heard the news and felt sad. Upon returning to Thailand, she discussed with Srettha, his family, and party members about the need to take action for the country and the party. She hopes to do her best to advance the country, ensure public confidence, create opportunities, and improve the quality of life, which is her goal.