Paetongtarn vows to strive for unity as she accepts royal appointment as PM

Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sunday accepted the royal appointment as Thailand’s 31st prime minister, calling it the highest honour of her life..

The ceremony for Paetongtarn’s appointment took place at the hall of Voice Space Building at 9.29am. Her father former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, mother Khunying Pojaman na Pombejra, brother Panthongtae, sister Pintongta Kunakornwong, and Pitaka Suksawat along with former premier Srettha Thavisin and many others attended the event.

Pol Sub-Lieutenant Apat Sukanan, secretary of the House of Representatives, presented the royal appointment, which was read upon arrival.