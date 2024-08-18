Paetongtarn vows to strive for unity as she accepts royal appointment as PM

Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sunday accepted the royal appointment as Thailand’s 31st prime minister, calling it the highest honour of her life..
The ceremony for Paetongtarn’s appointment took place at the hall of Voice Space Building at 9.29am. Her father former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, mother Khunying Pojaman na Pombejra, brother Panthongtae, sister Pintongta Kunakornwong, and Pitaka Suksawat along with former premier Srettha Thavisin and many others attended the event.
Pol Sub-Lieutenant Apat Sukanan, secretary of the House of Representatives, presented the royal appointment, which was read upon arrival.
Paetongtarn said that receiving the royal appointment was the greatest honour and pride of her life. She committed herself to performing her duties with full dedication and integrity for the benefit of the nation and its people, adhering to the royal intentions and the Constitution.
She thanked the MPs for their trust and confidence, providing her the opportunity to serve as prime minister. She recognised the significant responsibility of leading Thailand, addressing the issues, and improving the quality of life for citizens.
She promised to work with the legislative branch for the remaining three years of the parliamentary term with an open heart, listening to all opinions to advance the country together.
She emphasised that this mission could not be accomplished by the prime minister alone. She vowed to unite the efforts of people from all generations and sectors, including the Cabinet, coalition parties, civil servants, private sector, and citizens.
The new PM pledged to promote the development of Thai skills and ensure “every inch of Thailand is a space where people can dream, create, and shape their futures”.
As prime minister, she pledged to fulfill her responsibilities to the best of her ability, making Thailand a land of opportunity, hope and happiness for all its people.