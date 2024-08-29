Democrat vs Thaksin: A dramatic end to a historic political rivalry

The Democrat Party and the former Thai Rak Thai Party, followed by the parties with the “DNA of Thaksin Shinawatra”, such as the People Power Party and the Pheu Thai Party, have been fierce rivals for 23 years – since the 2001 general election.

And the Democrat Party has lost every election since then.

Throughout these 23 years, Thai Rak Thai, People Power, and Pheu Thai have never formed a political alliance with the Democrat Party.

In the 2019 election, the Democrat Party crashed to a big defeat, winning only 53 seats. It was proof that the Democrat was no longer a serious competitor to Pheu Thai.

In the 2023 election, the Democrat Party’s fortunes plummeted even further as it won only 25 seats. Politically, the Democrat was seen as a minor party waiting to join the government.

The long-standing politically parallel paths of the “Thaksin DNA” parties and the Democrat Party will finally converge in 2024.

Following the dismissal of prime minister Srettha Thavisin, the proposal to nominate Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the 31st prime minister began.

On August 28, Pheu Thai officially invited the Democrat Party to join the government formation, offering its former arch-rival two ministerial positions as part of the coalition deal.