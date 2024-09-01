Why Thaksin confident Pheu Thai will beat People's Party

It's quite thought-provoking what Thaksin Shinawatra said in a recent interview regarding the stability of the government during the "Vision For Thailand 2024" dinner talk, organised by Nation TV.
When asked what makes him confident that the Pheu Thai Party will defeat the People's Party in the next election, Thaksin said, "We've won before."
He said the core principle of the People's Party focuses on equality in status, which is impossible within the context of Thai society.
The Pheu Thai Party operates within the context of economic reform to create equal opportunities for the people, he said. "We focus on opportunities; they focus on status. It's not the same, and I've won with one word: 'opportunity'.”
This issue is certainly worth watching closely, especially after the formation of the new government – notably, the inclusion of the Democrat Party in the coalition government and the exclusion of the Palang Pracharath Party.
What will have a considerable impact is the collaboration within the new opposition, which will mainly consist of the People's Party and the Palang Pracharath Party. These two parties, which once despised each other like “oil and water”, now have to work together.
Even though they gained the support of Palang Pracharath Party, it seems that not all members will follow, particularly the faction led by Thamanat Prompow, the party's secretary general, which aligned with the government.
Given these circumstances, the People's Party cannot rely heavily on the Palang Pracharath Party, especially considering their differing political ideologies.
This divergence may lead to conflicts within the opposition, particularly on key issues such as constitutional amendments and the amendment of Article 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese majeste law.
For the People's Party, there are significant challenges ahead. The party has already lost its executive committee members, who are barred from politics for 10 years due to the party's dissolution case, leaving only 143 MPs.
With a young party leader who lacks extensive political experience, it now bears the responsibility of upholding the party's high ideals and ambitious goals.
Natthaphong Ruangpanyawut declared after becoming the leader of the People's Party that it aims to establish a government of change by 2027, intending to win the next election and form a government alone.
He said the party has never lowered its standards. It proposes to amend Article 112 to prevent its use as a political tool to persecute opposition parties.
The goal of winning the next election by a landslide and forming a single-party government may not be out of reach if one considers the 2023 election.
However, the absence of Pita Limjaroenrat and several former MPs who were key figures in the Move Forward Party poses a severe challenge, potentially leaving the party without its "magnet".
Therefore, the People's Party cannot rely on the same approach as the former Move Forward Party. It must chart a new path to generate the kind of overwhelming popularity needed to win a landslide victory and form a single-party government.
The issue of amending Article 112 is another challenge the People's Party must confront. It needs to convincingly answer the public's questions about why it is focusing on a matter that affects the nation's core institutions without any intention of "overthrowing" them.
The party must also explain the urgency of this issue compared with the pressing economic problems facing the public.
All these factors continue to challenge the People's Party, as it must decide whether to follow the same path as the former Move Forward Party or to rise above the "pitfalls" that Thaksin Shinawatra has deemed impossible within the context of Thai society.