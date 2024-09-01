Why Thaksin confident Pheu Thai will beat People's Party

It's quite thought-provoking what Thaksin Shinawatra said in a recent interview regarding the stability of the government during the "Vision For Thailand 2024" dinner talk, organised by Nation TV.

When asked what makes him confident that the Pheu Thai Party will defeat the People's Party in the next election, Thaksin said, "We've won before."

He said the core principle of the People's Party focuses on equality in status, which is impossible within the context of Thai society.

The Pheu Thai Party operates within the context of economic reform to create equal opportunities for the people, he said. "We focus on opportunities; they focus on status. It's not the same, and I've won with one word: 'opportunity'.”