Local elections see defeat after defeat for ‘Orange Camp’

The People’s Party, often referred to as the “Orange Camp” finds itself at a crossroads after repeated defeats in the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) elections. The question is, what will they do next to regain political momentum and challenge the entrenched Big Houses?

The losses have come as a disappointment to Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the spiritual leader of the People's Party, who declared his intention to dismantle the Big Houses system in the 2020 PAO elections. But it was not to be, not then and not now.

Four years ago, the progressive movement fielded candidates in 42 provinces for PAO chairman positions but lost every contest. This year, in the early PAO elections in 10 provinces, the Orange camp fielded candidates in 6 of them but lost on every occasion.