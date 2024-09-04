Local elections see defeat after defeat for ‘Orange Camp’

The People’s Party, often referred to as the “Orange Camp” finds itself at a crossroads after repeated defeats in the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) elections. The question is, what will they do next to regain political momentum and challenge the entrenched Big Houses?
The losses have come as a disappointment to Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the spiritual leader of the People's Party, who declared his intention to dismantle the Big Houses system in the 2020 PAO elections. But it was not to be, not then and not now.
Four years ago, the progressive movement fielded candidates in 42 provinces for PAO chairman positions but lost every contest. This year, in the early PAO elections in 10 provinces, the Orange camp fielded candidates in 6 of them but lost on every occasion.
The latest results from the Ratchaburi PAO election, the first where the People's Party fielded a candidate, showed that Nattaphong Rueangpanyawut, leader of the People's Party, and his team campaigned extensively.
However, Wiwat Nitikanchana received 242,297 votes, while the People’s Party Chairat Sakisaraphong received 175,353 votes, leaving Wiwat, the Big House contender, victorious by a margin of 66,944 votes.
Wiwat defended his title under the Ratchaburi Development Group, with behind-the-scenes support from Ekanat Promphan, secretary-general of the United Thai Nation Party, and Thamanat Prompao of Palang Pracharath. Five Ratchaburi MPs from different parties collaborated, dividing responsibilities according to their respective constituencies. These included three Palang Pracharath Party MPs and two from the United Thai Nation Party, successfully countering the Orange wave.
Early PAO elections were held in 10 provinces: Loei, Nakhon Sawan, Ang Thong, Pathum Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Chainat, Phayao, Chaiyaphum, Phitsanulok, and Ratchaburi. This September and October, there will be two more early PAO elections in Chumphon and Yasothon, not counting a new election in Pathum Thani after the Election Commission issued a yellow card.
In the 10 PAO elections held so far, the Big Houses successfully defended their titles in all six contests in which the Orange camp participated.
Next up, on Sunday, September 22, the Chumphon PAO election will see only one candidate, Nopporn Usit, a former PAO chairman from the Chumphon Power Group.
Nopporn represents Chumphon Julasai, a former Chumphon MP and a key figure in the United Thai Nation Party's southern wing.
The Yasothon PAO election follows on Sunday, October 6, marking the first early election in the northeastern region. Wichian Somwong, a former Yasothon PAO chairman from Pheu Thai, will compete with the support from every Big House of Yasothon. Wichian is the younger brother of Boonkeaw Somwong, Pheu Thai Yasothon MP.
Meanwhile, Somwang Champahom, Wichian’s rival, seems to lack strong public support, and the People's Party has not fielded a candidate due to a lack of preparedness, leaving Wichian without any strong challengers.
It remains to be seen whether the Orange camp will raise the white flag to Big House politics after repeated defeats in local elections, which differ from national politics.