Paetongtarn govt’s policy document to highlight challenges facing Thailand

The new Thai government has prepared a draft policy document outlining the goals of "Hope, Opportunity, and Economic and Social Equality" to be submitted to the Secretariat of the House of Representatives for presentation on September 12.

The draft policy highlights Thailand's strong potential but also identifies several future challenges:

Living conditions and debt: Many citizens have insufficient income relative to their expenses, while the household debt, which currently exceeds 16 trillion baht – more than 90% of the GDP – is a major area of concern. Non-performing loans (NPLs) are also on the rise, along with informal debt.

Ageing society: Thailand is transitioning into an ageing society more rapidly than its development level and other regional countries. As of 2023, Thailand has entered a "Complete Aged Society", with over 20% of the population being elderly. It is projected that within the next 10 years, the country will become a "super aged society". The birth rate is declining, and the quality and skills of the workforce are low.