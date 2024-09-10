Introducing the two ‘brain trusts’ of Prime Minister Paetongtarn

Two questions loom over Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra as she begins working with her newly appointed 35-member cabinet: Will this inexperienced new leader be able to complete her term, and how will she handle the challenges ahead?

The answers, however, depend not just on Paetongtarn but on the two separate teams of experts supporting her behind the scenes.

The first comprises her two key official aides: Secretary-General to the Prime Minister Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, who acts as No 2 to the prime minister, and Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who will play the role of government manager.

Both are among the most trusted aides of Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn’s father and ex-prime minister. Thaksin, now seen as the de facto leader of the Pheu Thai Party officially headed by his daughter, handed Prommin and Phumtham prominent roles in his government’s Cabinet.