Introducing the two ‘brain trusts’ of Prime Minister Paetongtarn

Two questions loom over Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra as she begins working with her newly appointed 35-member cabinet: Will this inexperienced new leader be able to complete her term, and how will she handle the challenges ahead?
The answers, however, depend not just on Paetongtarn but on the two separate teams of experts supporting her behind the scenes.
The first comprises her two key official aides: Secretary-General to the Prime Minister Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, who acts as No 2 to the prime minister, and Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who will play the role of government manager.
Both are among the most trusted aides of Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn’s father and ex-prime minister. Thaksin, now seen as the de facto leader of the Pheu Thai Party officially headed by his daughter, handed Prommin and Phumtham prominent roles in his government’s Cabinet.
Paetongtarn’s second brain trust comprises senior figures from Pheu Thai, Shin Corporation, and her close friends. Dr Surapong Suebwonglee, Wim Rungwattanajinda, and Khanapoj Joemrith serve as her personal backup, working 24/7. These three are part of her inner circle in direct contact with Paetongtarn.
Most members of these two teams have not officially worked in politics before.
The first team worked on the 2023 election campaign and continues in that PR role, while the second is responsible for expanding the party membership, developing policies, and handling political communication and responses.
News media have dubbed the first brains trust "Team Natasha", inspired by the Marvel film in which multiple young superheroes unite to save the world, including Natasha Romanoff, a beautiful Russian spy. The leadership liked the name, so it stuck.
This team consists of young professionals, many of whom were university activists and have worked in news outlets that opposed the military coups that ousted her father and aunt, Yingluck, from office. Some members shifted to help the reformist Move Forward Party, now disbanded and reincarnated as the People’s Party.
Surapong and Kanapoj selected the top young talents to join Team Natasha and act as Paetongtarn’s personal secretaries and staff.
Many Pheu Thai politicians are wary of voicing opposition to the team’s policies, fearing this might upset Paetongtarn.
Team Natasha led last year’s election campaign, targeting young working people with the slogan "Pheu Thai brings hope for the future". The campaign was backed by pledges to create jobs, boost soft power, introduce a 25,000-baht minimum wage for graduates, and promote innovative business ideas.
The team also monitors online activity and polls, analysing competitors, with a focus on the Move Forward/People’s Party. Their prediction that Move Forward had the greatest chance of defeating Pheu Thai at the 2023 election turned out to be true.
The second team, nicknamed the Pheu Thai Academy, is supported by progressive scholars. Their mission is to expand Pheu Thai’s voter base, track the party's and government's performance for public reporting, and provide information to the media. They also coordinate with well-known media presenters to amplify their message.
Though hidden from view, the work of these two teams will soon become evident. Rumours even suggest that one of their members will be handed official status as adviser to the PM in the coming days.