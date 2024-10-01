Paetongtarn's popularity surges amid launch of 10,000-baht handout

Ruling Pheu Thai Party members are in high spirits after seeing Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's popularity soar in the latest NIDA poll.

The PM’s approval rating surged to 31.35% in the third quarter, jumping 26.5% from her low point of 4.85% in the second quarter.

The latest poll results were released shortly after Paetongtarn took office and coincided with the launch of Pheu Thai’s flagship 10,000-baht cash/digital payment policy targeting around 45 million adults.

The euphoria of people happily pocketing the handouts may be a key factor in boosting Paetongtarn's popularity, with the return of the Shinawatra brand likely contributing to the surge.

Thaksin Shinawatra, widely regarded as Pheu Thai’s de fact leader, has taken a low profile, apparently content to let his daughter Paetongtarn shine and prove her ability.

Thaksin has avoided the spotlight since his high-impact appearance at August’s "Dinner Talk: Vision for Thailand 2024" event hosted by Nation Group. At the event, his insights on the economy, politics, and society prompted observers to dub him “the real prime minister”.