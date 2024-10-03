Pheu Thai halts amnesty push as Constitution, Senate hurdles loom

The Pheu Thai Party has hit pause on its push for an Amnesty Bill, mindful that opposition from the Senate could jeopardise the stability of its fragile government coalition. The ruling party has also slowed efforts to amend constitutional provisions on the ethical standards and qualifications of political officeholders and postponed the release of a report on the feasibility of an Amnesty Act.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government holds a slim majority in Parliament, making it cautious of the Senate’s power to block attempts to amend the 2017 Constitution. Written by the NCPO junta, the Constitution is fortified by laws that make any changes extremely challenging. Among them is the requirement for a public referendum to even begin the process of constitutional reform. This referendum demands a rare double majority: a voter turnout of at least 50% of eligible voters, and over 50% approval for any proposed change.