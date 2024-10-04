Pheu Thai MP facing arrest in Tak Bai case ‘undergoing treatment abroad’

Pheu Thai Party MP General Phisal Wattanawongkiri has gone abroad for medical treatment, Wisut Chainarun, chief government whip of the party said, explaining his failure to appear in court regarding the 2004 Tak Bai protest crackdown in Narathiwat.

The Narathiwat Provincial Court has issued an arrest warrant for Phisal.

Wisut said he was not aware in which country Phisal was receiving treatment.

“According to Section 125 of the Constitution, any arrest or detention of an MP during a parliamentary session requires prior approval from the House of Representatives,” Wisut said. “Regardless of whether it's Phisal or any other MP, they cannot be arrested while in Thailand without parliamentary consent, unless they have turned themselves in, been charged, and subsequently released on bail, in which case the court may summon them,” he added.