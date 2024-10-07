Officials come to PM’ defence for her use of a digital device

Many parties have come to the defence of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for using an iPad during bilateral discussions at the ACD Summit 2024 held in Doha, Qatar, last week.
Paetongtarn posted a message on her personal Instagram account clarifying why she was reading from a script.
“Thank you for the advice. Please look at the news to get more information. During meetings like this, everyone around the world reads. It’s a commitment; it's something that needs to be recorded and read by everyone, from sheikhs to ministers. In bilateral meetings, most of the time, we take notes on topics and discuss them without reading, which helps create a good connection. As long as all topics are covered, no one is better or worse than anyone else. Everyone has different skills. Keep an open mind, give yourself a chance, and reduce your bias to find more happiness,” she wrote.
“Let me clarify that I prepared beforehand to know whether I needed to read from my notes or what format to use. I observed how others do it. It’s about not going without preparation; not doing my homework.’
Nikorndej Balankura, the Director-General of the Department of Information, said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs usually prepares and records points for leaders or representatives to use during discussions. While some leaders prefer to use printed documents, the Prime Minister is more comfortable using an iPad.
He also mentioned that he has seen foreign representatives using smartphones to record points and review them, which is considered normal. He assured that all issues were thoroughly covered in the Prime Minister's bilateral discussions.
Jirayu Huangsap, an advisor to the Prime Minister, also commented on the criticism regarding the Prime Minister reading from an iPad during the ACD Summit, stating that such criticism is unnecessary if one understands the principles and reasons behind international meetings, which focus on significant content or statements.
“World leaders must read every word of the summarised documents, as these agreements cannot be distorted from the spoken language like a speech or general vision.
“If viewed from a national or global perspective, the public values the content or substance of the agreements made by their leaders and how beneficial they are for the country,” Jirayu stated.
He also pointed out that the Prime Minister typically speaks or delivers speeches without a script but must read documents at global meetings, similar to how government policy statements must be read verbatim. He sees no significant issue with the criticism and emphasised that Thailand needs to encourage and support one another to move the country forward and establish a strong position in the world.