Officials come to PM’ defence for her use of a digital device

Many parties have come to the defence of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for using an iPad during bilateral discussions at the ACD Summit 2024 held in Doha, Qatar, last week.

Paetongtarn posted a message on her personal Instagram account clarifying why she was reading from a script.

“Thank you for the advice. Please look at the news to get more information. During meetings like this, everyone around the world reads. It’s a commitment; it's something that needs to be recorded and read by everyone, from sheikhs to ministers. In bilateral meetings, most of the time, we take notes on topics and discuss them without reading, which helps create a good connection. As long as all topics are covered, no one is better or worse than anyone else. Everyone has different skills. Keep an open mind, give yourself a chance, and reduce your bias to find more happiness,” she wrote.

“Let me clarify that I prepared beforehand to know whether I needed to read from my notes or what format to use. I observed how others do it. It’s about not going without preparation; not doing my homework.’