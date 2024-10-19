Pheu Thai ‘not worried’ about EC probe into complaints over Thaksin

Prasert said the party is not worried, claiming the details in the accusations do not align with the facts. However, Pheu Thai has a legal team prepared to address the allegations, with Chusak Sirinin, minister of the Prime Minister’s Office and a Pheu Thai party-list MP, assigned to handle the matter.

When asked about claims that Pheu Thai's legal team seems to lose cases consistently, Prasert, who is also minister of digital economy and society, responded that he doesn’t want people to view it that way. He emphasised that there have been many successful cases and that he believes the courts and the justice system will be fair to all parties.