Pheu Thai ‘not worried’ about EC probe into complaints over Thaksin

Prasert Jantararuangtong, deputy prime minister and a key member of the Pheu Thai Party, gave an interview on Saturday regarding the Election Commission’s decision to set up an investigation committee for complaints against Pheu Thai and other parties in the ruling coalition. The complaints allege that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is exerting control over the party.
Prasert said the party is not worried, claiming the details in the accusations do not align with the facts. However, Pheu Thai has a legal team prepared to address the allegations, with Chusak Sirinin, minister of the Prime Minister’s Office and a Pheu Thai party-list MP, assigned to handle the matter.
When asked about claims that Pheu Thai's legal team seems to lose cases consistently, Prasert, who is also minister of digital economy and society, responded that he doesn’t want people to view it that way. He emphasised that there have been many successful cases and that he believes the courts and the justice system will be fair to all parties.
He urged everyone to focus on the evidence and not speculate on potential outcomes.
Regarding the complaints involving the six coalition parties, he expressed confidence that these could be explained, acknowledging that discussions on the issue have taken place within the coalition.
When asked whether this topic would be discussed at a coalition dinner on Monday, Prasert remarked that when politicians meet, political matters inevitably come up. After the meal, discussions would likely focus on national governance and issues affecting the people. He insisted there is no secret agenda behind the meeting.