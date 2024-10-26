Twenty years of investigations in Tak Bai case and little to show for it

The Tak Bai case in Narathiwat province has reached its legal end as the statute of limitations expired after the 20-year deadline. This historic case concluded with no convictions after 85 people were killed in 2004.

The outcome has led to disappointment as the authorities failed to deliver justice to the victims.

On October 25, 2004, state officials shot dead seven Muslim protesters while dispersing hundreds opposing the arrest of six men outside the Tak Bai Police Station. The death toll rose sharply when 78 detainees suffocated to death after being crammed into military trucks to be taken to an army camp in the neighbouring Pattani province.