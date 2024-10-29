Can Pheu Thai continue to straddle the line?

Pheu Thai’s stance on this issue starkly contrasts with that of coalition partners, who are firmly against any amnesty for Article 112 cases.

Pheu Thai is balancing multiple concerns, including preserving support from younger voters thus preventing them from shifting to the People’s Party, and maintaining its coalition status, on which it relies for stability. This delicate balance has left Pheu Thai in a political quagmire, unable to take a decisive stance on amnesty for Article 112 cases.

Further complicating matters are former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s own unresolved issues under Article 112, which forces Pheu Thai to tread carefully. Any strong move in one direction risks alienating various stakeholders.

Consequently, Pheu Thai appears to be maintaining a careful “footwork” strategy, aiming to protect its image without committing fully.

In the next parliamentary session, four amnesty bills will be up for discussion. While it is challenging to push any of these bills through, the issue will at least garner significant public attention, with both sides firmly positioned.

The question remains: will Pheu Thai continue straddling the line, or will it finally take a clear stance on the matter?