What’s the legal path for exiled ex-PM Yingluck to return home?

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has said that efforts are being made to facilitate the return to Thailand of his self-exiled sister, former PM Yingluck Shinawatra.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia on Monday (November 18), Thaksin said he sees no obstacles in Yingluck returning home before next year’s Songkran festival.

"I think she might be able to return home slightly earlier than that [Songkran], depending on timing and opportunity," he added.

There has been speculation since early this year about Yingluck’s return to Thailand. This was fuelled by comments from her brother, Thaksin, who assured that the former PM would return to celebrate Songkran in Thailand next year.

Rumours of Yingluck’s return started doing the rounds after the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on March 4 acquitted Yingluck and others of allegations of misconduct and abuse of power in the 240-billion-baht “Thailand 2022 Roadshow Project” and issued an order to revoke the arrest warrant against Yingluck.