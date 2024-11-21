So far, so good: How Paetongtarn has done in her first 100 days

As the Paetongtarn Shinawatra government nears its 100 days in power, it is quite obvious that her administration is reaping the fruits of the work done by her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin.

Paetongtarn made her policy address to Parliament on September 12, highlighting 10 key commitments of her government:

▪︎ Restructuring the debt system, with a focus on housing and car loans

▪︎ Supporting and protecting the interests of Thai entrepreneurs, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises

▪︎ Implementing measures to reduce energy and utility prices

▪︎ Generating additional revenue by bringing untaxed and underground economies into the tax system

▪︎ Stimulating the economy, alleviating household expenses, prioritising vulnerable groups, and introducing a digital wallet initiative

▪︎ Modernising and advancing the agricultural sector

▪︎ Promoting tourism

▪︎ Tackling drug-related issues decisively

▪︎ Addressing online and transnational crimes

▪︎ Enhancing social welfare, equality of opportunities, and the economy, particularly for vulnerable groups