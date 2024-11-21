So far, so good: How Paetongtarn has done in her first 100 days

As the Paetongtarn Shinawatra government nears its 100 days in power, it is quite obvious that her administration is reaping the fruits of the work done by her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin.
Paetongtarn made her policy address to Parliament on September 12, highlighting 10 key commitments of her government:
▪︎ Restructuring the debt system, with a focus on housing and car loans
▪︎ Supporting and protecting the interests of Thai entrepreneurs, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises
▪︎ Implementing measures to reduce energy and utility prices
▪︎ Generating additional revenue by bringing untaxed and underground economies into the tax system
▪︎ Stimulating the economy, alleviating household expenses, prioritising vulnerable groups, and introducing a digital wallet initiative
▪︎ Modernising and advancing the agricultural sector
▪︎ Promoting tourism
▪︎ Tackling drug-related issues decisively
▪︎ Addressing online and transnational crimes
▪︎ Enhancing social welfare, equality of opportunities, and the economy, particularly for vulnerable groups
The groundwork for Paetongtarn’s government was laid during Srettha’s tenure as PM.
The most notable example is the digital wallet initiative, which faced numerous challenges under Srettha. Subsequently, the scheme underwent practical changes in distribution criteria under Paetongtarn, addressing concerns from relevant authorities.
In her first Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn approved an immediate 10,000-baht cash handout for 14.5 million vulnerable citizens. The second phase recently got the green light to provide aid to approximately 4 million senior citizens aged 60 and above, scheduled before the Lunar New Year.
Additionally, the government endorsed household debt relief, tackling non-performing loans under one year, amounting to 1.2 to 1.3 trillion baht, with suspension of interest payment for three years.
Major corporations like Alphabet and Google are investing $1 billion to establish a data centre in Thailand, but the initiative and initial negotiations happened during Srettha’s administration.
Paetongtarn’s government has expanded the “30-Baht Healthcare Anywhere” programme, making Bangkok the 46th province to be covered, with plans to extend nationwide by 2024.
The "Half-Payment Northern Tour Programme" was introduced as a short-term measure to boost tourism in flood-affected northern regions.
There have been major operations targeting Ponzi schemes, financial fraud and extortion networks, addressing pressing social issues.
Paetongtarn has also raised her profile on the global stage by actively participating in the ASEAN Summit in Laos, advocating for peace, particularly in the South China Sea, urging ASEAN to avoid siding with global powers, and addressing the crisis in Myanmar. She also attended the Asia Cooperation Dialogue in Qatar, and the APEC Summit in Peru where she showcased Thailand’s successful public healthcare programme.
Among the government’s early achievements, the 10,000-baht cash handout stands out, although the revised criteria dilutes the Pheu Thai Party’s campaign pledge.
These initial accomplishments are just the beginning. Key policies, such as poverty alleviation, reducing inequality, raising the minimum wage to 400–700 baht, ensuring a starting salary of 25,000 baht for bachelor’s degree holders, and addressing structural economic, social, and political challenges eagerly await implementation.
Under Paetongtarn’s leadership, the nation’s transformation hinges on how effectively she can demonstrate her vision and competence to overcome scepticism and deliver lasting progress.