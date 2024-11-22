Constitutional Court rejects petition against Thaksin and Pheu Thai

The Constitutional Court unanimously declined to accept a petition accusing Thaksin Shinawatra and the Pheu Thai Party of actions aimed at overthrowing the constitutional monarchy system.

The petitioner cited Thaksin's stay on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital, collaboration with the People's Party to amend the Constitution and negotiations with party leaders to form a government at his residence to justify the petition.

The court also dismissed 7-2 a petition challenging the 2001 memorandum of understanding with Cambodia, also known as MOU44.

The Constitutional Court published the results of its deliberations on Friday (November 22), while dismissing a petition filed by Teerayut Suwankesorn, an independent lawyer.

The petition appealed to the court to determine whether former Thaksin and the Pheu Thai Party had acted in ways that constituted exercising rights or freedoms aimed at overthrowing the democratic system with the King as Head of State.