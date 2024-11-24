Yingluck will return to Thailand and undergo legal process: Worachai

Exiled former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra will return to the country and undergo legal sentencing in accordance with the corrections system without seeking any special privileges, according to Worachai Hema, a former Pheu Thai Party MP from Samut Prakan province.
Worachai, a member of Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai’s advisory team, was commenting on former PM Thaksin Shinawatra's recent interview to foreign media about Yingluck’s return to Thailand before the Songkran Festival in 2025.
“I believe Yingluck has not been treated fairly. These legal cases emerged after the 2014 coup. During the period, Article 44 granted absolute authority to the coup-makers. Article 44 was also used to establish a committee tasked with confiscating Yingluck’s assets without retroactive accountability. Importantly, this was done before the criminal case against her had concluded. Does this not constitute interference in a criminal case?” Worachai asked on Saturday.
He added, “I urge society to consider whether Yingluck was treated justly. I believe fair-minded individuals in Thailand would share my perspective.”
Regarding Thaksin's statement about Yingluck’s return, Worachai said her return is legitimate as all Thai citizens have the right to come home. He emphasised that Thailand now needs unity and reconciliation to move forward, making Yingluck’s return unsurprising.
He urged opposition groups not to politicise this matter to attack the government or the Pheu Thai Party. “Do not escalate conflicts that could lead to national instability. Let the country progress so the government can address issues of justice and the economic well-being of the people,” Worachai said.
Yingluck was tried for dereliction of duty over the rice subsidy scheme in 2016 but did not appear in court in August 2017 for the verdict. An arrest warrant was issued. She reportedly fled the country.