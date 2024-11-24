Yingluck will return to Thailand and undergo legal process: Worachai

“I believe Yingluck has not been treated fairly. These legal cases emerged after the 2014 coup. During the period, Article 44 granted absolute authority to the coup-makers. Article 44 was also used to establish a committee tasked with confiscating Yingluck’s assets without retroactive accountability. Importantly, this was done before the criminal case against her had concluded. Does this not constitute interference in a criminal case?” Worachai asked on Saturday.

He added, “I urge society to consider whether Yingluck was treated justly. I believe fair-minded individuals in Thailand would share my perspective.”

Regarding Thaksin's statement about Yingluck’s return, Worachai said her return is legitimate as all Thai citizens have the right to come home. He emphasised that Thailand now needs unity and reconciliation to move forward, making Yingluck’s return unsurprising.