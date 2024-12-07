Regulation on detention outside prison ‘not for any specific individual’

Transferring an inmate to an alternative detention facility is not a lenient arrangement — they must still adhere to strict rules and regulations. A risk assessment will be conducted by a prison-level committee before any decision is made about external detention, the official said..

When asked whether the regulation would be implemented by the first quarter of 2025 — coinciding with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s earlier comment that Yingluck might return around Songkran — Somboon remarked, "In my opinion, it’s possible, but there are procedural steps to follow. It’s not being done for any specific individual."

Regarding Yingluck’s potential return, Somboon said he was unaware of her plans and had only heard rumors. As for whether the regulation would be ready in time, he said: "I cannot say for sure, but it’s nearing completion."

When asked whether Yingluck, whose sentence exceeds four years, could serve her time under house detention immediately upon her return, Kanokwan explained that as her sentence exceeded four years, she would still need to serve some time in prison. However, the regulation is still under review and subject to amendments following public feedback.

When asked whether Yingluck might avoid imprisonment entirely, like her brother Thaksin, Somboon clarified that Thaksin did serve time. "Even though he stayed at the Police General Hospital, it is legally recognised as a form of detention," he asserted.