NIDA Poll reveals results of survey on constitutional amendments

The NIDA Poll Research Centre, under the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), revealed the results of a public survey on the topic of referenda and constitutional amendments. The findings include public opinions on referendum thresholds and preferences for constitutional changes.
Public Opinion on Referendum Thresholds (requiring over 50% voter turnout):
51.37% strongly agreed.
21.83% somewhat agreed.
15.50% strongly disagreed.
10.46% somewhat disagreed.
0.84% were unsure, did not respond, or were indifferent.
Public Opinion on Referendum Approval Criteria:
59.54% believed approval must come from more than 50% of those who cast votes.
26.57% supported approval by a majority without requiring over 50%.
12.52% suggested approval by a majority, provided it exceeds the number of abstentions.
1.37% were unsure, did not respond, or were indifferent.
Public Desire for Constitutional Amendments:
27.63% strongly supported amendments.
27.02% were strongly opposed.
25.34% somewhat supported amendments.
19.08% somewhat opposed amendments.
0.93% were unsure, did not respond, or were indifferent.
Preferences for Constitutional Amendment Methods (among 694 respondents who supported or somewhat supported amendments):
78.97% preferred amendments article by article.
19.16% preferred a complete rewrite of the Constitution.
1.87% did not respond.