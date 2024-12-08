NIDA Poll reveals results of survey on constitutional amendments

The NIDA Poll Research Centre, under the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), revealed the results of a public survey on the topic of referenda and constitutional amendments. The findings include public opinions on referendum thresholds and preferences for constitutional changes.

Public Opinion on Referendum Thresholds (requiring over 50% voter turnout):

51.37% strongly agreed.

21.83% somewhat agreed.

15.50% strongly disagreed.

10.46% somewhat disagreed.

0.84% were unsure, did not respond, or were indifferent.