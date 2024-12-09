Five issues for Paetongtarn government

2. Thai-Cambodian Maritime Overlap Area Negotiations

The government is in negotiations regarding overlapping maritime areas between Thailand and Cambodia to utilise petroleum resources in the sea, modelled after the Joint Development Area (JDA) agreement between Thailand and Malaysia.

The government faces opposition from various groups, especially over the 2001 memorandum of understanding known as MOU44, which raises concerns about losing control of Ko Kut island. The prime minister has said a joint technical committee (JTC) between Thailand and Cambodia is in the process of being set up, with updates to the committee’s composition, and is preparing to present to the Cabinet.

However, there has been no significant progress yet. Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has acknowledged that the issue has not progressed and discussions are ongoing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is handling the matter, but it has not yet indicated when it will be submitted to the Cabinet. The government must ensure the facts are clear, as this is an international relations matter. It remains to be seen whether coalition parties will support the proposal once it reaches the Cabinet.

3. Promoting the Comprehensive Entertainment Venue Bill

The draft bill for comprehensive entertainment venues has already undergone public consultations, and the Ministry of Finance, as the main responsible agency, has incorporated the feedback to improve the legal provisions for completeness.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat says the bill is awaiting consideration by the Cabinet. This law is aimed at fostering new investments that will generate additional revenue for the country, with a focus on promoting investments in tourism-related areas. The casino areas within entertainment complexes will account for only 10% of the total space.

As for when the bill will be presented to the Cabinet, no specific timeline has been provided, but it will be introduced at an appropriate time. Once approved by the Cabinet, the bill will proceed to the legislature for further review.

4. Nomination of the Chairman of the Bank of Thailand's Board Facing Resistance

The nomination of a new chairman of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) board requires approval from the Cabinet and the selection committee. The committee has proposed Kittirat Na Ranong, former deputy prime minister and finance minister, to be the new BOT chairman.

The Cabinet must approve the BOT chairman nomination before submitting it for royal endorsement. Deputy Prime Minister Pichai has requested one or two weeks to review the legal details.

However, there has been opposition from several parties, particularly from a group of economists advocating for social justice, who have submitted an open letter to the prime minister and Cabinet, urging them to reject Kittirat's nomination over concerns about political interference undermining the independence of the central bank.

5. Amendment of the 2017 Constitution

The Pheu Thai Party has pledged to complete an amendment of the 2017 Constitution by 2030, which is being closely watched to see if it can be achieved. On October 3, 2023, Srettha Thavisin, the prime minister at the time, established a committee to consider ways to hold a referendum to resolve disagreements regarding the 2017 Constitution. The deputy prime minister and minister of commerce at that time, Phumtham Wechayachai, was appointed as the chairman.

The constitutional amendment process has significantly slowed down, with the key issue being the requirement for a referendum to pass with a majority vote in two stages: “the number of voters must exceed half of those eligible to vote”, and “the majority vote must be more than half of those who cast their votes”. The government seeks to change this to “a simple majority of those who vote,” but the Senate disagreed.

Considering the political calendar regarding the constitutional amendment under the current government, achieving this within the specified timeframe may be highly challenging because of various obstacles in the legal process.