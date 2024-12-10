Parliament hosts 2024 Constitution Day Celebration

Additionally, government agencies, public institutions, and private organisations joined in paying tribute by laying floral wreaths.

In the afternoon, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, president of the Parliament and Speaker of the House of Representatives, presided over the official opening ceremony of the 2024 Constitution Day Celebration: Towards the Dream Constitution. The event featured keynote speeches, including “Perspectives on the Protection of Rights and Liberties under the Constitution” and “The Future of the Thai Parliament”, by renowned academics.

The Parliament is open to the public via the riverside entrance along the Chao Phraya River. A central stage was to be set up near the Anon Fish Pond, surrounded by stalls selling food and souvenirs.

The event, organised under the theme “Breezing through the Parliament” by Paradorn, was to include a student debate on the topic “A Bicameral System Is Better than a Unicameral System”.

The highlight of the event is public access to the pinnacle of the Parliament building, showcasing the sacred Phra Siam Devadhiraj.

The venue was accessible via the Bang Pho MRT station, with Parliament-provided shuttle vans available to transport visitors to the building.



