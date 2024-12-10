Parliament hosts 2024 Constitution Day Celebration

Parliament hosted the 2024 Constitution Day Celebration under the theme “Towards the Dream Constitution”, featuring various activities throughout Monday and Tuesday from 9am to 10pm at the Parliament building.
On Tuesday the event began at 9am with a Buddhist chanting ceremony to honour the Constitution. The ceremony was conducted by 10 monks from Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit and presided over by Mongkol Surasajja, president of the Senate. The secretary general of the House of Representatives, the secretary general of the Senate, and parliamentary officials also participated.
At 10am, a wreath-laying ceremony took place at the statue of King Prajadhipok (Rama VII) in front of the Parliament Museum on Floor MB1. The ceremony was led by Pichet Chuamuangphan, First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Paradorn Prisnanantakul, Second Deputy Speaker, accompanied by officials of the House of Representatives.
Politicians from various political parties, such as Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai, Democrat, Palang Pracharath, Chart Thai Pattana, Chart Pattana, New Democracy, Fair Party, and Thai Forward Party also participated.
However, the People's Party did not send representatives.
Additionally, government agencies, public institutions, and private organisations joined in paying tribute by laying floral wreaths.
In the afternoon, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, president of the Parliament and Speaker of the House of Representatives, presided over the official opening ceremony of the 2024 Constitution Day Celebration: Towards the Dream Constitution. The event featured keynote speeches, including “Perspectives on the Protection of Rights and Liberties under the Constitution” and “The Future of the Thai Parliament”, by renowned academics.
The Parliament is open to the public via the riverside entrance along the Chao Phraya River. A central stage was to be set up near the Anon Fish Pond, surrounded by stalls selling food and souvenirs.
The event, organised under the theme “Breezing through the Parliament” by Paradorn, was to include a student debate on the topic “A Bicameral System Is Better than a Unicameral System”.
The highlight of the event is public access to the pinnacle of the Parliament building, showcasing the sacred Phra Siam Devadhiraj.
The venue was accessible via the Bang Pho MRT station, with Parliament-provided shuttle vans available to transport visitors to the building.