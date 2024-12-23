Political battle heats up between Bhumjaithai, Pheu Thai stawarts

A political battle is intensifying as Newin Chidchob, the "headmaster" of the Bhumjaithai Party, confidently presses the remote control from Buri Ram, directing the “Blue MPs and Blue Senators” to vote in favour of the double-lock system for the referendum on amending the 2017 Constitution.

On the other side, Thaksin Shinawatra, the “big boss” of Pheu Thai, is playing the single-lock referendum game, relying on the majority of those who come out to vote, without considering the number of eligible voters. This makes it easier for his party to campaign for a constitutional amendment.

The signals of a clash between the “headmaster” and the “big boss”, caused several proposed laws from the government camp to face obstacles.

Thaksin made his displeasure with the coalition parties clear during a Pheu Thai seminar on December 13, despite Anutin Charnvirakul, deputy prime minister and minister of the interior, and leader of Bhumjaithai Party, insisting that the conflicts were minor and shouldn’t be taken seriously.

However, political insiders know well that within the Bhumjaithai Party, Anutin is not the real power – Newin is the one who commands every move.