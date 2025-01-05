How PM Paetongtarn has dealt with her shareholdings in 20 companies

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has transferred her shareholdings in nearly 20 companies, with a combined value of almost 10 billion baht, to subsidiaries and of at least three companies to family members, Thai Isara News Agency has reported.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission last week made public the asset declaration statement of the PM.

Alpine Golf and Sport Club Co Ltd, with 22,410,000 shares valued at 224.1 million baht (representing 30% of the registered capital), was transferred from Paetongtarn to her mother, Khunying Pojaman Damapong, on September 4, 2024.